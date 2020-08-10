-Beth, Grandma, Auntie Beth- Elizabeth (Beth) Gail Jacobs (née Weavers), beloved wife of Mel for 56 years, passed away peacefully at her home in Curve Lake on August 7, 2020 surrounded by her family. She had fought a courageous battle with cancer. Beth was born on April 26, 1944 in Toronto and raised in Lakefield by her parents George and Mernice (both deceased). She was Mom to Scott and Mike and mother-in-law to Karen and Coralie, all of whom she cherished. Beth was the younger sister to Velma (Bill) Letterio of Toronto and Eunice (Tom) Graham of Orillia. She had a best-bud, sister-in-law Kathy, and a long-time walking partner, Sue. Beth had a special bond with so many kids. She loved her grandchildren Christine (Jeremy), Jesse (Ashley), Chelsea, Nicholas, Abigail and Danika with all of her heart and soul. Grandma had special meals, presents, wisdom, and an endless amount of love to offer each of them. Her grandchildren will miss her very much. 'Auntie Beth' also held a special place in the hearts of all of her nieces, nephews and the children of many close family friends. She made every effort to love and connect with them every chance she could. Her role of aunt was an honour for her; it provided her another opportunity to love, care for, and bond with family. She loved her family deeply. Beth was a graduate of Lakefield Public and Secondary Schools and Peterborough Business College. She enjoyed her career as Sales Correspondent with Domtar Packaging and her hobby of photography. She was an excellent cook, enjoyed the Blue Jays, gave beautifully wrapped presents, and loved to dance. Most of all, she loved a good laugh and others enjoyed laughing with her. A special thanks to United Church Minister, Rodney Smith Merkley for his comforting home visits. The family would also like to extend a special thanks to her cancer care team (Dr. Thomas Richard, Dr. Joel Broomfield, Dr. Gregory Lo and Dr. Jonathan Mallory), the nurses and PSWs from St. Elizabeth Health Care and the Occupational Therapist from Closing the Gap who did everything in their power to ensure she could live her final days as pain-free and mobile as possible at home. That is a precious gift our family will always be thankful for. Special thanks also to those that supported her family with well wishes, food and treats. Visitation will be held at THE HENDREN FUNERAL HOMES, LAKEFIELD CHAPEL, 66 Queen Street, Lakefield on Wednesday, August 12, 2020 from 2:00 - 4:00 PM and 6:00 - 9:00 PM. Due to COVID restrictions, visitation is limited to a specific number of visitors at a time. ONLY THOSE WITH AN APPOINTMENT WILL BE ALLOWED IN. TO SECURE A DESIGNATED TIME TO PAY YOUR RESPECTS, PLEASE BOOK ONLINE at www.hendrenfuneralhome.com
. All visitors must remain in their cars in our parking lot and only come to the front door of the funeral home at their designated time. Everyone must wear a mask. A private family funeral will be held at the Curve Lake Church on Thursday August 13, 2020 at 11:00 am. A brief outdoor public interment service will be held at the Curve Lake Cemetery following the funeral service. In lieu of flowers, the family would like to request donations be made to the Canadian Cancer Society
or Easter Seals (www.easterseals.org
). Memorial donations may be made and condolences shared by contacting the funeral home at www.hendrenfuneralhome.com
or by calling 705.652.3355.