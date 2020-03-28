|
"Bette", Beloved wife of Clare (1997) passed away on March 1st, 2020 in her 94th year, with family by her side. Also predeceased by her father, OPP Commissioner E.V. McNeill, her mother Grace, sisters Jean Mason and Patricia Johnson. Bette was a gentle, elegant, and gracious soul. She was an avid photographer and an active volunteer at Hutchinson House and The Peterborough Historical Society. Bette loved writing and was a recognized authority on Canadian poet Isabella Valency Crawford and author of "Isabella Valency Crawford We Scarcely Knew Her", published in 1994. Additionally, she was the author of "The Shuttered Door", a collection of poetry published in 1973. Bette greatly assisted Clare with his book "The Holy Land: A History of the Township of Ennismore" which assistance, as he acknowledged in his Dedication, often consisted of rejecting certain material outright with the inspirational comment "You can do better than that." Mourned by nieces Andrea Isaac, Judy Johnson, Patti Edmonds, Lynn Mason, Sharon and Anne Murphy, and nephews Neill (deceased 2019), Scott and Keith Mason, Marty Murphy (deceased 2004), and Paul and Andrew Galvin. She will be remembered and dearly missed by cherished family members and friends. The family would like to acknowledge the very kind care and support of NP Michael Bernard, Bette's loving and compassionate caregivers Leslie Young and Stella Griffin, and the excellent care and support provided by the staff at Royal Gardens and the PHRC GAIN unit. In accordance with her wishes Bette has been cremated and a Celebration of Life will take place at a later date when a gathering in her honour will be permitted by societal circumstances. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Bette may be made to the or the . Online condolences can be made at www.comstockkaye.com.
Published in The Peterborough Examiner on Mar. 28, 2020