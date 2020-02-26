|
Passed away peacefully at Extendicare Peterborough, on Saturday, February 22, 2020 in her 94th year. Beloved wife of the late Harold Joseph Hatton (d. December 26, 1986). Loving mother of Mary Anne Organ and husband Douglas of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, Judith Marshall of Elmvale, Philip Hatton and wife Wendy of Strathmore, Alberta, and Maureen Hatton of Peterborough. Dear sister of Bernard Monaghan of Harrow, Vincent Monaghan and wife Pat of Niagara Falls, Patricia Sinclair of Peterborough and Rosanne Fowler and husband Roger of Ottawa. Dear grandmother of 12 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren. Dear aunt of several nieces and nephews. Predeceased by her parents Bernard Monaghan and Elizabeth Best, son Paul, daughter Elizabeth, brother Philip Monaghan, sisters Jenny Connelly and Helen Mowry. There will be no visitation. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the Funeral Mass at SACRED HEART CHURCH on Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. Interment at St. Peter's Cemetery. Reception to follow at the Royal Canadian Legion, 1550 Lansdowne Street West. (Arrangements entrusted to DUFFUS FUNERAL HOME). In memory of Betty, donations to Heart and Stroke Foundation would be appreciated by the family. Online condolences may be made at www.duffusfuneralhome.com
Published in The Peterborough Examiner on Feb. 26, 2020