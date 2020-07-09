1/1
Elizabeth Pearl Olive LUNN
Peacefully with her husband of 64 years by her side on Monday, July 6, 2020 in Peterborough, Ontario. Betty Lunn (nee Reynolds) was the beloved wife of Joseph Lunn and loving mother of Joe Lunn (Tamara), Debbie Worr (David) and Denise Lunn. Loved Nan of Sara George (Ian), Joe Lunn (Amber), Amanda Dean (James), Ron Lunn (Ashley), Marcus Look (Ciarra), Zachary Worr (Vanessa), Meaghan Worr (Will) and Danielle Lunn (Tobin) and Great Nan of Owen, Jamsey, Elora, William and Tristan. Dear sister of Bob Reynolds (Doris), Susan Reynolds (Kelly Roy) and Brian Reynolds (Lynda). Predeceased by her parents Wilfred and Eloise Reynolds. Betty will be missed by her sisters-in-law and brother-in-law, her many nieces, nephews, friends and her church family at St. Thomas Anglican Church. A private family interment has been held with a Celebration of Life to be held at a later date at St. Thomas Anglican Church, Millbrook. In memory of Betty, donations to the Diabetic Association or St. Thomas Anglican Church would be appreciated by the family. Arrangements entrusted to Fallis & Shields Funeral Home and online condolences or donations may be made at fallis-shields.com.


Published in The Peterborough Examiner on Jul. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Fallis & Shields Funeral Home
35 King Street West
Millbrook, ON L0A 1G0
705-932-5300
