Peacefully with her husband of 64 years by her side on Monday, July 6, 2020 in Peterborough, Ontario. Betty Lunn (nee Reynolds) was the beloved wife of Joseph Lunn and loving mother of Joe Lunn (Tamara), Debbie Worr (David) and Denise Lunn. Loved Nan of Sara George (Ian), Joe Lunn (Amber), Amanda Dean (James), Ron Lunn (Ashley), Marcus Look (Ciarra), Zachary Worr (Vanessa), Meaghan Worr (Will) and Danielle Lunn (Tobin) and Great Nan of Owen, Jamsey, Elora, William and Tristan. Dear sister of Bob Reynolds (Doris), Susan Reynolds (Kelly Roy) and Brian Reynolds (Lynda). Predeceased by her parents Wilfred and Eloise Reynolds. Betty will be missed by her sisters-in-law and brother-in-law, her many nieces, nephews, friends and her church family at St. Thomas Anglican Church. A private family interment has been held with a Celebration of Life to be held at a later date at St. Thomas Anglican Church, Millbrook. In memory of Betty, donations to the Diabetic Association or St. Thomas Anglican Church would be appreciated by the family. Arrangements entrusted to Fallis & Shields Funeral Home and online condolences or donations may be made at fallis-shields.com
.