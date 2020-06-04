Passed away peacefully in Brockville, at St. Lawrence Lodge on Friday, May 29, 2020, just after her 85th birthday. Ella was born in Pine River Manitoba and came to Peterborough in her late teens, where she met her husband of 47 years, Don. Together they built a home in North Monaghan township where they raised their family and Ella lived until moving to Applewood Retirement Res. in 2013. Ella enjoyed working along side her sister Jean at McKnights for many years. She was the doting grandmother of her four grandchildren and loved spending time with them playing cards, games and baking. She was actively involved with the MS and Arthritis Society groups and Mapleridge Seniors for many years. Mom loved a good game of poker with her friends, weekly dinners and cards with family, or sitting quietly knitting lap rugs and mittens to donate. She loved baking tarts, pies and squares for weekly family dinners. Her shortbread cookies were the BEST and she would make dozens to give away during the holidays. Throughout her life, her strength and determination never wavered. It was an inspiration for her family. We will always be grateful for our time together. Ella will be forever remembered by her daughters, Brenda (Ron) McKellar, Donna Martin (Travis Kuipers), grandchildren Chris McKellar, Ashley (Ryan) Haynes, Brandon and Kelly Johnson and great-grandson Isaac Haynes. She will be sadly missed by sisters Marg (Ed) Serwa, Betty Laychuk and sister-in-law Jean Waterman and many nephews and nieces. Predeceased by beloved husband Don (2007), siblings Stella Gordon, Francis Paziuk, Carol Black, Jean McKnight, Mike Cymbaluk ,Mary Cymbaluck and sister-in-law Marg King. The family would like to thank staff at St Lawrence Lodge and St. Joe's at Fleming for their care and compassion shown to Mom. A private celebration of life will be held at a later date, when current restrictions are lifted. Donations in memory of Ella can be made to the Multiple Sclerosis Society of Canada or Hospital for Sick Children Foundation through www.highlandparkfuneralcentre.com. Always loving, Always loved
Published in The Peterborough Examiner on Jun. 4, 2020.