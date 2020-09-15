1/1
Elle Marie FOLEY
Peacefully in her sleep on Wednesday, September 9, 2020 our sweet Elle Marie, 14, went to heaven. Forever treasured and immeasurably loved by her mother Crystal Fox, her adoring sister Robyn, and father Lenard Foley. Elle is survived by her completely devoted grandparents, her Poppa and Momma, Guy and Judy Fox and Grandma Eileen Foley (Pre-deceased by her grandfather Barry Foley). Elle Marie was loved so dearly by her aunts and uncles Kelly Fox, Tyler Fox, Tracey and Jason Pilon, Richard and Sara Foley, Michael Foley and Danielle Spitzig. Also missed tremendously by her cousins Thomas, Daniel, Patrick, Samuel and Ryder. Elle was so loved by so many wonderful great aunts, uncles and cousins and cherished every second spent on the farm and at the lake. A constant light in her life were her very dear friends and her hockey and baseball teammates. The family will be having a private service. May angels lead you in, our sweet, smart, beautiful baby girl. Online condolences may be expressed at www.highlandparkfuneralcentre.com


Published in The Peterborough Examiner on Sep. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
