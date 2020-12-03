The Fox family would like to express our sincere appreciation to our many family, friends, coworkers and neighbours for their phone calls and visits, food, floral arrangements, donations, all those who worked so hard to prepare and those who attended the drive thru at the farm, and all other expressions of sympathy, in the recent passing of our dear daughter, sister, niece and granddaughter, Elle Marie. Thank you to Highland Park Funeral Home for their compassionate care and special mention to Father Israel and Rev. Canon Milton Berry for all their support and guidance during this difficult time. Crystal, Robyn, Guy, Judy, Kelly and Tyler



