Passed away peacefully with her family by her side at Hospice Peterborough on Thursday, November 5, 2020 in her 86th year. Evelyn was born in Peterborough on April 20, 1935 to the late Russell and Edith Martin. At 16, she met her soul mate and best friend Ralph McIlmoyle. They were married August 5th, 1953 and lived a long happy life together. Evelyn had a passion for her children, baseball, bowling, camping and travelling with her family. She had a very special love for all of her Grandchildren. She is sadly missed by her husband of 67 years, Ralph McIlmoyle and her children Tim (Donna Tanner) of Lakefield, Dave (Cathy Coppaway) of Vernon, B.C., Tony of Peterborough and Kim (Jason Campbell) of Lakefield. Loving Grandma of Jessica, Tyler, Amanda (Randy), Emma, Riley, Hudson, Abby and Great Grandma of Hannah, Taylor, Sarah, Jasper, Marshall and Nixon. Survived by her brother Rick (the late Nancey), sister Dale Stevenson (Fred), several nieces and nephews and by her cat Sabian. Predeceased by her brothers Don, Ted and Gene. Cremation has taken place with a private family service to follow at a later date. The family would like to express a heartfelt thanks and appreciation to the staff of Hospice Peterborough for all their care and compassion. Memorial donations in Evelyn's memory may be made to Hospice Peterborough or the Heart & Stroke Foundation and may be made by contacting THE HENDREN FUNERAL HOMES, LAKEFIELD CHAPEL at www.hendrenfuneralhome.com
or by calling 705-652-3355.