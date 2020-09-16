Suddenly at Peterborough on Sunday September 13, 2020. Eric Dennison in his 38th year. Beloved son of Becky and Peter Dennison of Elgin. Dear brother of Andrew (Katie) of Milton and Scott (Kate) of St. Catherines. Loved grandson of Betty and the late Allyn Dennison of Elgin, and Barbara and Lloyd Lilly of Goshen, Indiana. Sadly missed by nieces; Audrey and Evelyn Dennison. The family will receive friends at the Scotland Funeral Home, 27 Main Street, Elgin, on Monday from 2-4 and 6-8. A Private Family Service will be held. As expressions of sympathy, memorial donations made to the Olivet Baptist Church, Westport would be appreciated by the family. www.scotlandfuneralhome.com