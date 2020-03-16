|
Passed away peacefully on Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at Springdale Country Manor at the age of 87 years. Beloved husband of Doreen for 64 years. Loving father of Philip (Martine). Dear brother of Thomas (the late Joan), Joyce Parker (the late Joseph) and the late John (Nellie), Florence Bell (Kenneth), Eric (Elsie) and brother-in-law of Gerald Ganson (the late Anita), May Ganson (the late Raymond) and the late Gladys Wilkinson (Arthur). Uncle Ernie will be sadly missed by his many nieces, nephews and their extended families. The family would like to thank the staff of C3 at the PRHC and the staff of Springdale Country Manor for their care and compassion during Ernie's stay. In keeping with Ernie's wishes a cremation has taken place and a private family interment will take place at Rosemount Memorial Gardens. In memory of Ernie, donations to the Alzheimer Society would be appreciated. Funeral arrangements entrusted to NISBETT FUNERAL HOME, 705-745-3211.
Published in The Peterborough Examiner on Mar. 16, 2020