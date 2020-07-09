1/1
Eugenio NICOLETTI
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Eugenio's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
July 20, 1928-July 6, 2020 Retired from Northland Bitulithic Limited With heavy hearts we announce Eugenio has left us on July 6th, 2020, at the age of 91, to be with beloved wife, Maria Nicoletti (d. September 29, 2019). He was born in Cellara, Cosenza, Italy. Much loved dad of Frank Nicoletti, Anna and her husband Rick, and John Nicoletti. Best Papa Geno and 'bella di papa' to Julia Nichols. Dear brother of the late Vincenzo Nicoletti (Italy), the late Fiorina Pasqua (late Frank), Roger (Ruth) Nicoletti and Gina (Romualdo) Nicoletti. Pre-deceased by his parents Fidele and Laura (Soda) Nicoletti. Remembered by many nieces, nephews, brothers and sisters in law, and friends in Canada and Italy. The family would like to thank Drs. Friesen and Spink for their care. A private family entombment has taken place at Rosemount Memorial Gardens. In memory of Eugenio donations to the Kidney Foundation would be appreciated by the family and can be made through the Highland Park Funeral Centre 2510 Bensfort Rd. Online condolences can be made at www.highlandparkfuneralcentre.com *Ti amo e ti ricordero per sempre. Sempre nel mio cuore*


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Peterborough Examiner on Jul. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Highland Park Funeral Centre and Cemetery
2510 Bensfort Rd.
Peterborough, ON K9J 1C5
(705) 745-6984
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved