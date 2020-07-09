Eugenio NICOLETTI

July 20, 1928-July 6, 2020 Retired from Northland Bitulithic Limited With heavy hearts we announce Eugenio has left us on July 6th, 2020, at the age of 91, to be with beloved wife, Maria Nicoletti (d. September 29, 2019). He was born in Cellara, Cosenza, Italy. Much loved dad of Frank Nicoletti, Anna and her husband Rick, and John Nicoletti. Best Papa Geno and 'bella di papa' to Julia Nichols. Dear brother of the late Vincenzo Nicoletti (Italy), the late Fiorina Pasqua (late Frank), Roger (Ruth) Nicoletti and Gina (Romualdo) Nicoletti. Pre-deceased by his parents Fidele and Laura (Soda) Nicoletti. Remembered by many nieces, nephews, brothers and sisters in law, and friends in Canada and Italy. The family would like to thank Drs. Friesen and Spink for their care. A private family entombment has taken place at Rosemount Memorial Gardens. In memory of Eugenio donations to the Kidney Foundation would be appreciated by the family and can be made through the Highland Park Funeral Centre 2510 Bensfort Rd. Online condolences can be made at www.highlandparkfuneralcentre.com
*Ti amo e ti ricordero per sempre. Sempre nel mio cuore*