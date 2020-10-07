of Peterborough, ON; formerly of Fenelon Falls, Scarborough, and Toronto. It is with profound sadness that we announce Evelyn's death, in her 89th year, on September 27, 2020, surrounded by the family she loved so deeply. She was the cherished and devoted wife of the late Ronald (2018) for 63 years. Her children, Catherine (Brian Basterfield) and Lawrence (Linda Lusty, predeceased) loved her deeply and she was incredibly proud and supportive of them; she was never happier than when spending time with her family. She was the proud and helpful, always interested and involved, Grandma of Sara (Blair Anderson), Mark and David Basterfield, and Benjamin Trimble, who loved, appreciated and admired her. Her great-grandchildren Lachlan and Bronwen Anderson were the light of her life; they loved sitting on Gramsie's lap for a ride on her power wheelchair. Evelyn was predeceased by her parents Harriet (née Walker) and Percy Taylor. She will be missed by her dear sister and friend Carol (late William Brady); she was predeceased by her siblings Julia (Clark Faulkner), Robert (Dorothy Deline), and Percy (survived by wife Rosalea Peters (Hunt)). Everyone, family and friends alike, will miss Evelyn's warm, easygoing manner and her creative and sharp-witted mind. Evelyn grew up in the south-east area of the City of Toronto on Brooklyn Avenue, Curzon Street and Pape Avenue, all near Queen Street East. She attended Eastern High School of Commerce, Toronto, and was proud of her scholastic record, graduating from grade 12 at age of 16 after "skipping" two elementary school grades. She was employed at Coatsworth and Cooper Limited, Grain Merchants, as a bookkeeper until the birth of her first child. After staying home to raise their children, Evelyn returned to work as a bookkeeper for several years. Evelyn and Ron married in 1954; together they built a house in the Highland Creek community of Scarborough, then moved to the home where they raised their children, in south-central Scarborough, not far from the Scarborough Bluffs. In retirement, they moved to Fenelon Falls where they ran a successful Bed & Breakfast and small motel ("Gazebo Corner") for a few years. Eventually they settled in Peterborough. Evelyn was an avid, and award-winning quilter, belonging to at least two quilt guilds while living in Fenelon Falls; she was an active participant in activities and events at Settlers' Village in Bobcaygeon. Her family sleeps well under her quilts that have "love in every stitch". The family offers their heartfelt thanks to Applewood Retirement Residence for making Mom's last years comfortable and engaging, and especially for their care, love, assistance, encouragement, and family support since Ron's death, enabling Mom to thrive in their home. The family also wishes to thank Peterborough County-City Paramedics who transported Evelyn several times, always with care and compassion. Everyone at PRHC, from the Emergency Department staff, to the screeners at the front door, and particularly to the wonderful nurses, student nurses, doctors and others who help make D2 special are an incredible team of gentle, thoughtful and compassionate medical professionals. Arrangements have been entrusted to Comstock-Kaye Life Celebration Centre. At Evelyn's request no service will be held; we encourage you to celebrate Evelyn's influence on your life in a way that you see fit. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to The Canadian Lung Association (www.lung.ca
) or the Alzheimer's Society (www.alzheimer.ca/pklnh/
). Please share your memories and photos with us at www.comstockkaye.com
so we can learn more about the many ways in which Evelyn touched the lives of others.