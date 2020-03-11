Home

It is with great sadness that the family announces the passing of Felicity (Flick) Lines on March 9, 2020. Née Ann Moore of Newport, Wales, Flick worked as a Registered Nurse in London England prior to emigrating to Canada where she raised her family, eventually resettling to Bermuda before retiring to Peterborough, Ontario. Girl Guide Commissioner, friend, activist and generous volunteer, she was a hard worker, a voracious reader, avid traveller, keen bridge player and soft-hearted dog lover. She will be sadly missed by her loving children, Johanna Sinclair (Harold) and Ian Sinclair (Loren), her cherished grandchildren Liam, Stefano and Sienna, dog Mukluk and her brother Noel Moore and his family. In lieu of flowers, we are suggesting a memorial donation to the Peterborough Regional Health Centre Foundation prhcfoundation.ca
Published in The Peterborough Examiner on Mar. 11, 2020
