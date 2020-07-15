It is with great sadness but the comfort of fond memories that the family of Fernande ("Fern") Emilienne Doyle announce her death on July 11, 2020 in Peterborough. She was born in the Eastern Townships of Quebec in December, 1924. Fern is survived by her son Greg (wife Jill) of Maple Ontario, daughter Kathryn ("Katie") of Sooke, B.C., granddaughter Kya of Ottawa, and her nieces and nephews living across Canada. She was predeceased by her husband Dr. Philip John ("Jack") Doyle (d. March 25, 1993). She was a gracious hostess, a wonderful cook, and a loving mother with a passion for travel and life. Fern is now with her best friend and husband Jack for another trip together. She will also join other dear departed friends for some wine, laughs and bridge. What fun they must be having! After Greg and Kathryn were in grade school Fern joined the Peterborough County School Board as a consultant for teaching French in public schools. School age kids knew her as "Madam Doyle." Fern demonstrated the power of volunteering throughout her life. She cheerfully gave of her time to the Heart and Stroke Foundation, Canadian Cancer Society, Meals on Wheels, Showplace Peterborough, and her parish St. Alphonsus Church among others. We want to extend a sincere thank you to the wonderful staff at Princess Gardens in Peterborough who made our mother's last year's so warm and comfortable. Due to the current Covid-19 situation, there was no visitation and only a small private family service. Cremation has taken place. However, there will be a celebration of Fern's life held at a later date. In memory of Fern, donations to the Heart and Stroke Foundation or to a charity significant to you would be appreciated by the family. Online condolences may be made at www.duffusfuneralhome.com