Peacefully went to be with the Lord on Thursday, January 16, 2020 in her 95th year. Beloved wife of the late Pastor David E.S. Morris (2011) for 62 years. Loving mother of Janet and her husband John Kristensen and John Morris and his wife Trina. Cherished grandma of David (Andrea), Joel (Holly) and Evan Kristensen (Dayna) and Justin (Laura) and Maggie Morris. Great-grandma (GiGi) to Rhys, Keira, Sofia, Carys, Serena, Elyse, Violet, Cade and Jesse. Visitation will be held on Thursday, January 23, 2020 from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. at ELIM CITY CHURCH (414 McKellar St. @ Park St. S.) Funeral Service will commence at 1 p.m. Interment to follow at Highland Park Cemetery. Reception to follow interment at Elim City Church. In memory of Florence, donations to Elim City Church Ministries would be appreciated. Online condolences can be made at www.nisbettfuneralhome.com
Published in The Peterborough Examiner on Jan. 18, 2020
