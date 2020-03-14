Home

Nisbett Funeral Home - Peterborough
600 MONAGHAN ROAD South
PETERBOROUGH, ON K9J 5H9
(705) 745-3211
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 18, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Nisbett Funeral Home - Peterborough
600 MONAGHAN ROAD South
PETERBOROUGH, ON K9J 5H9
Memorial service
Wednesday, Mar. 18, 2020
11:00 AM
Nisbett Funeral Home - Peterborough
600 MONAGHAN ROAD South
PETERBOROUGH, ON K9J 5H9
The world lost a beautiful person on Monday, March 9, 2020 at PRHC. Loving wife of the late William Arthur Skelhorn (1965). Special friend and mother of Bill (Laura), Gale (John), Cathy (Brian), Peter (Patty), Lori (Mark), Bob (Linda) and Louise (Duanne). Proud Gramma to Meryka, Caleb (Lindsay), Josh, Luke, Misty, Cole, Carley, Kugan (Darce), David, Cailyn and Lorin. Great-Gramma to Riven, Tilly, Poppy and Aspen. Survived by her sister Alice Johnston. Florence will also be sadly missed by her extended family and a host of friends. A visitation will take place at the NISBETT FUNERAL HOME on Wednesday, March 18, from 10 a.m. until the time of the Memorial Service at 11 a.m. Reception will follow in the Nisbett Reception Centre. Interment of cremated remains Rosemount Memorial Gardens. Family and friends are invited to gather at Keystone Links Golf and Country Club, following. Donations in memory of Florence may be given to the Heart and Stroke Foundation. Online condolences to the family may be given at www.nisbettfuneralhome.com
Published in The Peterborough Examiner on Mar. 14, 2020
- ADVERTISEMENT -