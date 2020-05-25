CSJ The Congregation of the Sisters of St. Joseph in Canada, Peterborough, announces the death of our dear Sister Frances Ennis at the Sisters of St. Joseph London Residence, on May 23, 2020 in the 71st year of her religious life. She is lovingly remembered by the members of her religious community, and her family, brother Eugene, (Yvonne), sister Mary Ennis, sister-in-law, Ethel (Bill), and numerous loving nieces and nephews. Predeceased by her parents, William Ennis and Aurelia Stephens, brother Bill, and sister Helen Marie Duquette (Leo Pettigrew, Rene Duquette). Sister Frances joined the Sisters of St. Joseph in 1949. Following her training at Teacher's College, Sister taught in Peterborough, Port Hope and Almonte, ON and for 12 years in Western Canada (Jasper Place, Wainwright, and Clandonald in Alberta and Vancouver, B.C.). Sr. Frances retired from teaching in 1987 and took up a new ministry in the form of retreat work and the Spiritual Exercises of St. Ignatius of Loyola. Sister Frances was involved in the ministry of Faith Development for 10 years in Lindsay. Sister returned to Mount St. Joseph, Peterborough in 1999. In 2004 Sister Frances retired to the Holy Family Community. In 2019 Sister moved to the Care Centre at the Sisters of St Joseph in London in order to be closer to family members. Sister Frances is remembered for her quiet, gentle, caring, her love of music, fun and bike riding. She was a wonderful primary teacher and joined the Big Sisters in Lindsay. Sister Frances was a great prayer and her later ministry was praying for others. Private Interment in London at St. Peter's Cemetery. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at a later date. (John T. Donohue Funeral Home, London)



