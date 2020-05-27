Frances May KING
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Frances's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Frances passed away at the P.R.H.C. on Friday May 22, 2020. Frances King of Peterborough in her 74th year. Fran worked for many years in the Engineering Department of Bell Canada. Fran is the loving wife of the late Gary Douglas King. Dear mom to Lindsey Martin (Jeremy) and loving grandma of Ellie. Predeceased by her parents Sydney and Marion. A private family service has taken place. A Celebration of Fran's Life will be held when it is safe to do so. Memorial donations may be made to the Canadian Mental Health Association as expressions of sympathy and may be made by contacting THE HENDREN FUNERAL HOMES, LAKEFIELD CHAPEL, 66 Queen Street, Lakefield, www.hendrenfuneralhome.com or by calling 705-652-3355.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Peterborough Examiner on May 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hendren Funeral Homes - Lakefield Chapel
66 Queen St.
Lakefield, ON K0L 2H0
(705) 652-3355
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved