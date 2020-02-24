|
|
Passed away peacefully on Wednesday, February 19, 2020 at Peterborough Regional Health Centre, surrounded by her family and friends. Ina is predeceased by her husband Ernest Barry and her son Edward Barry. Loving mother of Lynn, and Yvonne (Steve). Loving grandmother of Jeff (Jess), and Meagan. Great-grandmother of Logan, Wyatt, and Wesley. Dear friend of Margaret and Bill, Peter, and the late Rose. Ina was a long-time member of St. Giles Presbyterian Church and an enthusiastic volunteer within the community. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. A Memorial Service will be held at St. Giles Presbyterian Church (785 Park Street South, Peterborough) on Saturday, February 29, 2020 at 12:00 p.m. and reception to follow. In memory of Ina, donations may be made to the St. Giles Presbyterian Church or the ALS Society of Canada through the funeral home or condolences to the family may be made online at www.CommunityAlternative.ca.
Published in The Peterborough Examiner on Feb. 24, 2020