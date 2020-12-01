1/1
Francis "Frank" HAMMOND

HAMMOND, Francis "Frank" Peacefully at his residence with family by his side on Sunday, November 29, 2020in his 81st year. Beloved husband of Colombe (nee Fortin) for 58 years.Loving father of Michael and his wife Christina, Allyson DeNoble and her husband Tony), and Jennifer Lanigan and her husband Shaun. Cherished poppy of Nicholas (Alix), Christian (Suzanne), Alexandra, Emily, Brianna, Shauna, Ayden and great poppy of Rex, Jack and Blakely. Frank retired from Ontario Hydro after 35 years of service. Following retirement, Frank was the custodian at St. Alphonsus Liguori Roman Catholic Church for 17 years. Frank was a member of the Knights of Columbus Ernest J. Wolfe Council #798 and a member of Sir Knight Aubrey Allen Assembly #2571. Friends will be received at the HIGHLAND PARK FUNERAL CENTRE 2510 Bensfort Rd., Peterborough on Thursday, December 3, 2020 from 5:00-8:00 p.m. Covid 19 Restrictions are in place, face coverings are mandatory. visitation is limited to a specific number of visitors at a time. To secure a designated time to pay your respects, please visit our website www.highlandparkfuneralcentre.com and book your time on Franks obituary. Private family services and interment will take place Friday and is by invitation only. In memory of Frank and in lieu of flowers, donations to the St. Alphonsus St. Vincent de Paul or Alternative Community Program Services. On line condolences may be made at www.highlandparkfuneralcentre.com


Published in The Peterborough Examiner on Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Highland Park Funeral Centre and Cemetery
2510 Bensfort Rd.
Peterborough, ON K9J 1C5
(705) 745-6984
