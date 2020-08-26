Peacefully at his home on Monday, August 24th, 2020 in his 76th year. Frank, beloved husband of the late Mary Hickey (nee Hope d. 2016). Loving and devoted father of Margie (Shawn), Kevin, and Terry (Victoria). Cherished Grandfather of Finn, Nate, Reid, Wyatt, Ben, and Juliet. Dear brother of the late Bill Hickey (Jean), Lorna Finley (Jack, predeceased), Jane Wilby (Tom, predeceased), Ed Hickey (Mary, predeceased), Joan Hickey (Bob, predeceased) and survived by his brother-in-law Murray Hope (Pat), and sister-in-law Margaret McKinlay (Paul, predeceased). Remembered lovingly by many nieces and nephews. Frank was a lifelong Ennismore Farmer and a twenty-eight year employee of The Trent Severn Waterway. He faithfully served two terms with Emily Township Council, and the St. Martin Cemetery Board. He was an active and faithful parishioner of St. Martin's Parish. Frank volunteered his time coaching hockey and baseball. In his retirement he was active playing and officiating seniors slow pitch and bowling. He loved a great game of cards, particularly euchre. Relatives and friends are invited to call at the HIGHLAND PARK FUNERAL CENTRE, 2510 Bensfort Road on Thursday, August 27th from 2:00 to 4:00 and 7:00 to 9:00 pm. Funeral Mass in ST. MARTIN OF TOURS CHURCH, Ennismore on Friday at 11:00 a.m. Interment St. Martin's Cemetery. In memory of Frank, donations to the Diabetes Association would be appreciated by the family. Online condolences may be expressed at www.highlandparkfuneralcentre.com