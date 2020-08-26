1/1
Francis Robert HICKEY
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Francis's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Peacefully at his home on Monday, August 24th, 2020 in his 76th year. Frank, beloved husband of the late Mary Hickey (nee Hope d. 2016). Loving and devoted father of Margie (Shawn), Kevin, and Terry (Victoria). Cherished Grandfather of Finn, Nate, Reid, Wyatt, Ben, and Juliet. Dear brother of the late Bill Hickey (Jean), Lorna Finley (Jack, predeceased), Jane Wilby (Tom, predeceased), Ed Hickey (Mary, predeceased), Joan Hickey (Bob, predeceased) and survived by his brother-in-law Murray Hope (Pat), and sister-in-law Margaret McKinlay (Paul, predeceased). Remembered lovingly by many nieces and nephews. Frank was a lifelong Ennismore Farmer and a twenty-eight year employee of The Trent Severn Waterway. He faithfully served two terms with Emily Township Council, and the St. Martin Cemetery Board. He was an active and faithful parishioner of St. Martin's Parish. Frank volunteered his time coaching hockey and baseball. In his retirement he was active playing and officiating seniors slow pitch and bowling. He loved a great game of cards, particularly euchre. Relatives and friends are invited to call at the HIGHLAND PARK FUNERAL CENTRE, 2510 Bensfort Road on Thursday, August 27th from 2:00 to 4:00 and 7:00 to 9:00 pm. Funeral Mass in ST. MARTIN OF TOURS CHURCH, Ennismore on Friday at 11:00 a.m. Interment St. Martin's Cemetery. In memory of Frank, donations to the Diabetes Association would be appreciated by the family. Online condolences may be expressed at www.highlandparkfuneralcentre.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Peterborough Examiner on Aug. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Highland Park Funeral Centre and Cemetery
2510 Bensfort Rd.
Peterborough, ON K9J 1C5
(705) 745-6984
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Highland Park Funeral Centre and Cemetery

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved