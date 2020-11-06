1/1
Francis Whittingham "Frank" BLACOE
1931-05-13 - 2020-10-27
Passed away peacefully at the Peterborough Regional Health Centre. He will be sadly missed by his loving partner Jane Tapsell, his sons David (Kathy) and Brian, his grandchildren Kyla and Ryan, his brother, the Reverend Canon Brian Blacoe (Elizabeth), and his many relatives and friends. Frank had an adventuresome spirit. Born in Northern Ireland, he brought his young family to settle in Toronto. He worked for many years as a senior purchasing agent for McDonnell-Douglas Aircraft Company. He had many interests. He was a history buff and he loved to sail on his boat with friends and family. He was an active cartoonist and oil painter at various periods in his life. On retirement he loved volunteering at the Toronto Zoo and traveling with Jane. He was always physically active. More recently he was the oldest and a faithful member of a local gym and attended a discussion group regularly - both of which he really enjoyed. Frank had a great sense of humour, loved life and lived it to the fullest. If so desired, donations in memory of Frank may be made to the Red Cross, an animal welfare, environmental organization or a charity of your choice. A Celebration of Life will be held by the family at a later time.


Published in The Peterborough Examiner on Nov. 6, 2020.
