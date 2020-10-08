We are sad to announce that Francoise Anderson, of Buckhorn in her 80th year, passed away peacefully with family by her side at the P.R.H.C. on Sunday, October 4, 2020. Fran was a little lady with a big heart. She will be remembered for her community and volunteer work, her many crafty and artistic talents, her love of music, reading, gardening, bird watching, and most of all her family. Loved and missed by her husband of 36 years, Robert (Bob) Anderson, her children Michelle Thornton (Billy), Daniel Leclerc (Jackie), Paul Leclerc (Julie) her stepchildren who she thought of as her own, Karen Izumi, Deb Stewart (Gary Nelson), Bobby Anderson, Kathy Steele (Darren) and Barb Anderson (Brett Hahn), as well as her 14 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. Daughter of the late Rosaire Vachon and the late Adrienne Pouliot. She is survived and loved by her sister Pauline Marcil (Ronald predeceased) brother Normand Vachon (Walli Newmann), sister Raymonde Letourneau (Gaston), her late sister Micheline, and her brother Denis Vachon (Laura). She will be dearly missed by many nephews, nieces, cousins and friends. Cremation has taken place and a celebration of life will be held at a later date. Condolences to the family may be made through the funeral home or online at www.communityalternative.ca
. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations made in Fran's honour to the PRHC Foundation, in support of either the Cardiac Cath Lab or the 2020 Peterborough's Dragon Boat Festival Cancer Care priority would be appreciated. Donations may be made at www.prhcfoundation.ca
or by calling 705-876-5000. The family would like to thank the doctors, nurses and staff at PRHC, specifically, units 4A, 4B, 6B, the emergency department, the cardiac cath lab and the palliative care unit. Thank you to Dr. Shufelt and Dr. Wagner for your expert cardiac care as well as your compassion. You helped mom live her last several months to the fullest. We thank the PRHC palliative care team for their kindness, care and thoughtfulness. Trisha, Heather, Becky and Sherry, you were so loving and treated mom and our family with such respect, compassion and empathy. We also thank Dr. Bailey and the rest of the staff at the Princess Margaret Cancer Centre. Fran was a determined and strong lady and with your help she managed to live her best life after being diagnosed over five years ago. To Dr. Mallorey, Nicole and the team at St. Elizabeth Health Care who provided home care, thank you. Fran was able to spend most of her remaining days at home doing the things she enjoyed because of the excellent care you provided. Fran lived by the motto: There's no sense worrying about something if you can't change it. What will happen will happen. Look on the bright side, do what you can, and carry on.