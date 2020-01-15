Home

In Memory of Frank J. Kennaley Remembering with love, my best friend and beloved husband who went to be with our Lord one year ago, January 15, 2019. He is now my angel in Heaven We took our vows together and said till death do us part. When God came and took your hand my whole world fell apart. No one knows the heartache I try so hard to hide No one knows the many times I've broken down and cried. When i look back upon our live one thing makes me glad, That you chose me to share with you those precious years we had. I know you walk beside me and when my life is through, I pray that God will take my hand and lead me back to you. I will love you forever. ~ Linda
Published in The Peterborough Examiner on Jan. 15, 2020
