Frank Legrow

Passed away peacefully in his sleep at Hospice Prince Edward, Picton on Saturday, August 8, 2020, in his 73rd year. Cherished and loving husband of Terri Legrow. Loving father of Todd (Tara) and Jamie (Mehgan). Survived by his brother William Legrow (late Eva) and sister Maryanne Hoyle (Bruce). Predeceased by brothers Dave Slattery (Pat) and John Legrow (late Pat). Remembered by his many nieces, nephews and his loving companions Bear and Shadow. Frank was a fun-loving guy, always ready with a one-liner to make people smile. He will be deeply missed. Cremation has taken place and a private family celebration of life will take place. Memorial Donations to the Heart & Stroke Foundation or Hospice Prince Edward would be appreciated by the family. Arrangements entrusted to the AINSWORTH FUNERAL HOME, 288 NOXON AVENUE, WELLINGTON, ON Online donations and condolences at www.ainsworthfuneralhome.com