Fraser passed away peacefully in Peterborough at Royal Gardens on September 11, 2020. His wife Jean (nee Nicholls) passed away in April 2009 and their son Warren passed away November 2018. Fraser was born in Toronto to Haidee (Stewart) and Radford Dunfield on January 28, 1917. He had two brothers Warren and Bruce who also passed away. Fraser is survived by his daughter-in-law Dianne Dunfield, granddaughter Kelley Dunfield (Erin Carroll), grandson Craig Bradley Dunfield, great-grandson Noah and great-granddaughter Mya. Fraser moved to Peterborough in 1936 to work at Canadian General Electric. He started golfing at Kawartha Golf & Country Club the same year and golfed until 2019. Fraser was a four-time Club Champion, He also served as Club Director for 14 years, was President in 1965 and as an executive director for 33 years. He was also a director and governor of the OGA for 17 years. As a teenager, Fraser was actively involved in many different sports in Toronto. Fraser became a member of the Peterborough Sports Hall of Fame in June 1993. After Fraser retired from CGE in 1977 he and his wife Jean spent many winters golfing in Florida. Many thanks to the staff at Royal Gardens for their patience and excellent care of Fraser. Also, thanks to Dr. Beamish, his doctor for many years and to Dr. Moore his doctor for the last months of Fraser's life. Friends will be received at COMSTOCK-KAYE LIFE CELEBRATION CENTRE, 356 Rubidge Street, on Thursday, September 17th from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m., followed by a Memorial Service in the Chapel at 11:15 a.m. Due to COVID-19 precautions there is a limit on attendees, please contact the funeral home at 705-745-4683 between 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. to reserve your place. In honour of Fraser, donations to the PRHC Foundation would be greatly appreciated. Online condolences can be made at www.com
stockkaye.