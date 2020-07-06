1/1
Frederick "Peter" CRATE
(Vice president and long time member of Royal Canadian Legion Branch 106 Hastings, and longtime member of Trinity United Church Hastings) — After a short illness at Peterborough Regional Health Centre, July 4, 2020 in his 81st year. Beloved husband and high school sweetheart for almost 60 years of Sharon (nee Cardwell). Loving father of Frederick 'Scott' (predeceased) (Cheryl) of Peterborough, Stephen (Carolyn) of Cornwall, and Shelley Crate of Cobourg. Special grandpa of Peter of Renfrew, Nicholas of Kingston, and Helen Crate of Whitehorse, Yukon. Dear brother of André Hay (predeceased), Mary Hines (predeceased), Robert Crate, Ann Digby, and Margaret Crate. Peter will be sadly missed by many nieces and nephews. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. In memory of Peter, donations may be made to the PRHC Foundation, CMH Foundation or the R.C.Legion Branch 106. Online condolences may be made to www.brettfuneralchapels.com.


Published in The Peterborough Examiner on Jul. 6, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Brett Funeral Chapel
76 Bridge Street North
Hastings, ON K0L 1Y0
(705) 696-2222
