Frederick Edward Moore
Passed away in Peterborough on May 26, 2020 in his 69th year. Beloved father of Justin and the late Brian. Cherished grandpa of Kristina. Dear brother of Bob, Pam Fallis, Paula (Roxy) Beatty, Peggy Pilatzkie and Randy (Sharon). Predeceased by his parents Charlie and Irene Moore. He will be sadly missed by many nieces and nephews. Fred was a longtime member of the Lakefield Legion. Cremation has taken place. Online condolences may be left at www.CommunityAlternaitve.ca.


Published in The Peterborough Examiner on May 28, 2020.
