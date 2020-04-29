|
(43 year employee of C.G.E., R.C.A.F) Passed away peacefully at Fairhaven Home, Peterborough on Sunday, April 26, 2020. Fred Christie of Lakefield in his 97th year. Beloved husband of the late Gladys (Aldred). Cherished father of Sheri Hayward (John) of Peterborough and Terry Christie of Lakefield. Lovingly remembered by many nieces and nephews. Predeceased by his sister Madeline Bencze (Joseph), sister-in-law Marguerite Clarke (George) and brother-in-law Roy Aldred (Barbara). A private family funeral service will be held at THE HENDREN FUNERAL HOMES, LAKEFIELD CHAPEL, 66 Queen Street, Lakefield. Interment Lakefield Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to the as expressions of sympathy and may be made by contacting the funeral home at www.hendrenfuneralhome.com or by calling 705-652-3355.
Published in The Peterborough Examiner on Apr. 29, 2020