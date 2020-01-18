Home

Frederick Joseph Cadigan

Frederick Joseph Cadigan Obituary
Passed away peacefully at his home on Friday, January 17, 2020. Fred Cadigan of Bridgenorth in his 64th year. Fred was a longtime employee of the Municipality of Trent Lakes for over 30 years. Loved and missed by his mother Laura and his wife Laurie Cadigan. Also missed by his children James Cadigan, Bill Cadigan, Valerie Dudman (Bruce), and step-children Glenn Stewart (Donna), Richard Stewart (Marla) and Carrie Royds (Bill). Dear papa of Dillon, Daisy, Emily, Rebecca, Trinity, Tiffany, Desmond, Hadden, Adrian, Madison, Mack, Sarah, Livia, Ryan, Montana, Claire, Makayla and Bryanna. Survived by his brothers Frank (Cathy), Dan (Chris), Tim, and sisters Beth (Bob), Kathy (Mike) and Sarah (Ray). Predeceased by his father Bill and brothers William and Thomas. Friends and relatives will be received at THE HENDREN FUNERAL HOMES, LAKEFIELD CHAPEL, 66 Queen St. Lakefield, on Tuesday, January 21, 2020 from 2:00 - 4:00 and 7:00 - 9:00 p.m. Parish prayers will be offered at the funeral home on Tuesday at 6:45 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at St. Martin of Tours R.C. Church, Ennismore on Wednesday, January 22, 2020 at 10:00 a.m., burial to follow. If desired, memorial donations may be made to the or L.A.W.S. by visiting www.hendrenfuneralhome.com or by calling 705-652-3355.
Published in The Peterborough Examiner on Jan. 18, 2020
