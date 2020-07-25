Frederick SAUNDERS

Peacefully from complications of pneumonia and COPD Fred passed away at PRHC on July 22, 2020. Born September 18, 1946 in Fergus, Ontario, Fred moved to the Keene area when his parents bought Whispering Pines. He worked with Otonabee Builders and was a lifelong loyal friend to Hillard Berridge and his family. He was a Past President of the Keene Lions Club and a highly respected citizen in the area. He moved to Peterborough to take care of his aging mother where he resided until his passing. Stamp collecting, morning coffee with Gord and visiting old friends kept him busy in his final years. His next of kin are his brother Roger, wife Marjorie, and their children Raymond and Janice, all residing in Surrey BC. Thank you to Brenda and Barry Brockley for their neighbourly care.