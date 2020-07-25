1/
Frederick SAUNDERS
Peacefully from complications of pneumonia and COPD Fred passed away at PRHC on July 22, 2020. Born September 18, 1946 in Fergus, Ontario, Fred moved to the Keene area when his parents bought Whispering Pines. He worked with Otonabee Builders and was a lifelong loyal friend to Hillard Berridge and his family. He was a Past President of the Keene Lions Club and a highly respected citizen in the area. He moved to Peterborough to take care of his aging mother where he resided until his passing. Stamp collecting, morning coffee with Gord and visiting old friends kept him busy in his final years. His next of kin are his brother Roger, wife Marjorie, and their children Raymond and Janice, all residing in Surrey BC. Thank you to Brenda and Barry Brockley for their neighbourly care.


Published in The Peterborough Examiner on Jul. 25, 2020.
July 25, 2020
Fred was a dedicated and faithful member of the Kawartha Stamp Club. His quiet and respectful demeanor will be greatly missed by all. R.I.P. Fred
Rick Stankiewicz
Acquaintance
July 25, 2020
Fred was a wonderful neighbour and friend to many people on Herbert Street. He often helped snow blow my driveway in past years before he had to give it up due to health issues. He always stopped to talk to his neighbours and share a story while he was out walking. He was particularly fond of dogs and all dogs seemed to love Fred. He was a gentle spirit and he will be missed by all who knew him. Rest in peace Fred--sincerely Dar Strain
Darlene Strain
Neighbor
July 25, 2020
Fred was a dear friend to our family for many years. After our father died very young he would help my mother with farm chores and with four kids. He loved to visit and play cards for hours with our family.
Barb Bolin
Friend
July 25, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
Sharron Simmons
Acquaintance
