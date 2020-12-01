(nee Evenaar) Entered into the presence of her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, at her home, surrounded by the love of her family in Bethany, Ontario on the Sunday morning of November 22, 2020 in her 86th year. Beloved wife of Asjen van Dijk for almost 62 years. They met in Kampen, Overijssel, The Netherlands in 1953 and were married in 1959. They immigrated in 1966, making Canada their new home. She loved the rolling countryside and forests of her new homeland. Loving mother of Wilma (Larry) Croft of Millbrook, René van Dijk of Bethany, Masjenka (Ralph Allen) van Dijk of Millbrook, Patrick (Holly) van Dijk and Yvonne van Dijk of Peterborough. Loving Oma to her grandchildren, Rachel, Jordan, David, Nathaniel, Melissa, Michaela, Grace, Joel, Holly and Benjamin. Dear sister of the late Herman (Regina) Evenaar of Bingen Am Rhein, Rheinland-Pfalz, Germany and the late Marie (Justus) Dorré of Zwolle, Overijssel, The Netherlands. Mom enjoyed life to the fullest. She had a strong will to live to the end, owing to her lifelong, unwavering faith in God. Mom's favorite part in the Bible was the book of Psalms, and her favorite songs were, "It is Well with My Soul", "How Great Thou Art", and "Blessed Assurance" and "I Believe in a Hill Called Mount Calvary". Her favorite saying was, "Be kind to one another" and "Read your bible". She loved to write prayers and letters to her Lord every day, just as her Mother did before her. Mom will be dearly missed by her family and will be in our hearts and memories, always and forever. Until we all meet again!! We want to thank all the PSW's, RPNs, RNs, Doctors, Health Care Teams and the Dialysis Teams at PRHC and RMH for the kind and gentle care of Mom, it will always be remembered. Visitation and celebration of life for Frederika was held at Calvary Church on Monday, November 30, 2020 followed by interment at St. Mary's Anglican Church Cemetery, Lifford, Ontario. In memory of Frederika, donations to Calvary Church Peterborough or the Dialysis Unit in Lindsay Ontario would be appreciated by the family. Online condolences may be made at www.duffusfuneralhome.com