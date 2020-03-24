|
|
Hill Gail, (Bowler) With family by her side, Gail passed away on Monday March 16, 2020, at the age of 77. Long time partner to Gerry Tyndall. Loving mother to Kathy, Patti Noyes (Rob), Jackie Clarke (Damion) and Dougie (Rosi). Grandma will be missed by, Jennifer, Dawn (Martin),Tamara, Stephen, Jeff (Lindsay), Josh, Missy, Katie, Sydney, Damani, Tasha Brooklynn, Brady and Leah. Adored Great Grandma of Emma, Karlee, Reid, Calum, Finley, Anna and Sophie. Sadly missed by her sisters Marie Ferguson (Don, 2019) and Jean Holding, predeceased by Barbara Whatman (1981). Loving aunt to many nieces and nephews, and a great friend to all who knew her. Gail retired from Kawartha Star after 40 yrs of service. Due to circumstances, a celebration of life will follow at a later date. In memory of Gail, donations can be made to PRHC Dialysis Unit.
Published in The Peterborough Examiner on Mar. 24, 2020