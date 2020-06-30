Following a long painful struggle with metastasized breast cancer; disguised as sciatica, Gail left us in the wee hours of Wednesday June 24, 2020 at PRHC surrounded by doctors, nurses, and machines at PRHC with her husband at her side. Beloved wife of Wayne, loving mother of Daniel (Carrie); and grandmother to Billy. Pre deceased by her parents Donald Corrin and mother Mary (nee Gooley); and infant brothers Billy and Ricky; Gail also leaves behind her loving brother Bobby (Robert); his children Melissa and Brian and their families; and her many cousins. She also leaves behind many dear friends made over the years from as a popcorn maker at the old Peterborough Drive-In, a hair dresser, mom; and, the girls from the call centre. Gail was most proud of being of an avid member and longtime leading supporter of Wonderful Ladies formerly known as The Peterborough Breast Cancer Support Group - sometimes referenced (at home) the Dragon Boat farm team because of the close ties between these groups. A celebration of life will be scheduled in the near future to honour and remember Gail. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to Hospice Peterborough in Gail's memory. In keeping with Gail's wishes she will be interred in Little Lake Cemetery close to her parents where she will have a riverside view.