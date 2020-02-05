|
|
While surrounded by her loving children, Gail passed away peacefully at the Peterborough Regional Health Centre on Monday, February 3, 2020 at the age of 73. Loving and devoted mother of Christine Nielsen and Ray Nielsen. Dear sister-in-law of Kelvin Dowd. Loving aunt to Stacy Hughes and Tasha Dowd. Predeceased by her sister Maureen Dowd and parents Henry "Harry" Emmett and Hilda Mann. She was not only a loving mother, but a second mom and best friend to many and a wonderful confidante. She was a force to be reckoned with and loved spending time traveling the globe; she would be disappointed that there are still places she never got to see. She was a faithful member of the Optimist Club of Ennismore for decades, a proud Red Hat and a dedicated volunteer. She loved work as she loved life. On retirement, she missed her Shoppers Drug Mart family every day. Her smile and laugh lit up the room and her love will continue to be felt by all who knew her. In keeping with Gail's wishes, cremation has taken place. There will be a celebration of Gail's life at HIGHLAND PARK FUNERAL CENTRE, 2510 Bensfort Road, Peterborough, on Sunday, February 9, 2020 from 1:00 P.M. - 3:00 P.M. with eulogies being shared at 2:00 P.M. As this is a celebration, please consider wearing something bright and cheerful (she would love that). In memory of Gail, a contribution to the MS Society, Lakefield Animal Welfare Society (LAWS) or the Peterborough Humane Society would be greatly appreciated. Expressions of condolence may be made at www.highlandparkfuneralcentre.com
Published in The Peterborough Examiner on Feb. 5, 2020