Garnet James ADAMS
After a long battle, at PRHC on Thursday August 20, 2020, at the age of 83. Loving husband of Carole Grant. Dear father of Andrew (Kelly), Rick and Rob (Elizabeth). Adoring grandfather of Michael and Brent, Paige and Olivia, Kristen and Kurtis. Brother of Joan, Marlene, Cindy, Murray and the late Carole, Donald and Allan. He will be missed by cousins Larry Emery (Sharon). A private service will be held in the chapel of the COMSTOCK-KAYE LIFE CELEBRATION CENTRE, 356 Rubidge Street. The Reverend Dr. Terry Ingram will be officiating. If so desired, donations to Parkinson Canada (4211 Yonge Street, Suite 316, Toronto, ON M2P 2A9) would be appreciated. Online condolences can be made at www.comstockkaye.com


Published in The Peterborough Examiner on Aug. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
COMSTOCK-KAYE Life Celebration Centre
356 Rubidge Street
Peterborough, ON K9H4C7
7057454683
