Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for George DeMarchi
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

George DeMarchi

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
George DeMarchi Obituary
On April 5, 2020, George DeMarchi died as he lived: with passion, courage and dignity, surrounded by love. George was a family man, a loyal friend, an entrepreneur and mentor, a coach and community builder. (He encouraged many to take up lacrosse). George was generous and steadfast in all facets of his life. George's system was simple but foolproof: hard work, kindness, trustworthiness, generosity. His trajectory was always forward. George is survived by his mother, Ivana; his wife, Nora; his children, Alexandra and Justin; his brother and sister, Paul and Simona; his mother-in-law, Marietta; brother and sister-in-law, Tom and MaryAnn; his nieces, Dominique, Gabrielle, Grace and Mira, and nephew, Nicholas. There was so much love. A Memorial service will be scheduled once we can safely gather. The family welcomes donations to your local Food Bank or to Kids Help Phone.
Published in The Peterborough Examiner on Apr. 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of George's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -