On April 5, 2020, George DeMarchi died as he lived: with passion, courage and dignity, surrounded by love. George was a family man, a loyal friend, an entrepreneur and mentor, a coach and community builder. (He encouraged many to take up lacrosse). George was generous and steadfast in all facets of his life. George's system was simple but foolproof: hard work, kindness, trustworthiness, generosity. His trajectory was always forward. George is survived by his mother, Ivana; his wife, Nora; his children, Alexandra and Justin; his brother and sister, Paul and Simona; his mother-in-law, Marietta; brother and sister-in-law, Tom and MaryAnn; his nieces, Dominique, Gabrielle, Grace and Mira, and nephew, Nicholas. There was so much love. A Memorial service will be scheduled once we can safely gather. The family welcomes donations to your local Food Bank or to Kids Help Phone.
Published in The Peterborough Examiner on Apr. 9, 2020