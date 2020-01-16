|
Died on January 13, 2020 in his 89th year at Springdale Manor. Loving husband of Shirley Anne Mather and brother to Mary Georgina Davidson. His cousins Lois Barnes, George Corneil, Jane Staples, Gordon Corneil. Bert and Deana Hope, Murray and Pat Hope, Margaret and Paul McKinley, Mary (deceased) and Francis Hickey. William and Lillian Hope (deceased), Cecil and Brenda Hope, Karen Connor. Norman Hope (deceased), Catherine Braithwaite and Ian and Marie Edwards as well as their extended families. Stepfather to Bradley and Cheryl Burnham, Martin and Glenna Burnham and Julie Burnham and partner Steve Brophy. Grandfather to Sherrice Parisienne, Jennifer, Scott and Kevin Burnham, Ethan and Comrie Ward. Great-grandfather to Jaxon and Arielle, Kaitlyn, Fayth, Corbin and Brooklyn. Great-great-grandfather to Avery. Loved by all who knew him. Celebration of Life to be held at Rubidge Retirement Residence, 246 Rubidge Street, Peterborough ON, February 2, 2020 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations to Keene United Church will be appreciated by the family.
Published in The Peterborough Examiner on Jan. 16, 2020