George Dimitroff Ph.D.

Dr. George Peter Dimitroff, age 69, passed away on Sunday, April 12, 2020, at Peterborough Regional Health Centre from complications related to COVID-19. He was born January 3, 1951 in East York to Peter and Lilian Dimitroff. He has a sister and brother-in-law, Luba and Warren Fraser. He attended East York Collegiate and York University. He received his Ph.D. in Psychology from the University of Toronto. George was the Chief Psychologist for the PVNC Catholic District School Board until he retired in 2012. George was a well regarded photographer and loved travelling in his retirement. He is survived by his wife, Sheila, and children, Leah Salvage, Trina Stewart and Matthew Dimitroff. He was the beloved Grandfather of Maia, Holly, Mary and Christian. A Celebration of George's Life will be held at a later date. Donations can be made to Hospice Peterborough, and the YES Shelter for Youth and Families.
Published in The Peterborough Examiner on Apr. 16, 2020
