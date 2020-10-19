In memory of George Elliott, who passed away on Friday, July 7, 2020, friends will be received at the HIGHLAND PARK FUNERAL CENTRE (2510 Bensfort Rd., Peterborough) on Sunday, October 25, 2020 from 2:00 - 4:00 p.m. and 6:00 - 8:00 p.m. **As attendance is limited, please RSVP and reserve your time slot by visiting www.highlandparkfuneralcentre.com
. You will not be permitted entry without a reservation. Masks or face coverings are mandatory and COVID 19 protocols will be in place. **There will be a private family service and burial the following day.