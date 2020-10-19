1/
George Elliott
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share George's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
In memory of George Elliott, who passed away on Friday, July 7, 2020, friends will be received at the HIGHLAND PARK FUNERAL CENTRE (2510 Bensfort Rd., Peterborough) on Sunday, October 25, 2020 from 2:00 - 4:00 p.m. and 6:00 - 8:00 p.m. **As attendance is limited, please RSVP and reserve your time slot by visiting www.highlandparkfuneralcentre.com. You will not be permitted entry without a reservation. Masks or face coverings are mandatory and COVID 19 protocols will be in place. **There will be a private family service and burial the following day.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Peterborough Examiner on Oct. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
25
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Highland Park Funeral Centre and Cemetery
Send Flowers
OCT
25
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Highland Park Funeral Centre and Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Highland Park Funeral Centre and Cemetery
2510 Bensfort Rd.
Peterborough, ON K9J 1C5
(705) 745-6984
Order by phone: (800) 351-7616
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Highland Park Funeral Centre and Cemetery

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved