George Fenton SAYLISS
Peacefully at Lakefield Extendicare on Friday, September 25, 2020 in his 90th year. George, beloved husband and best friend of 43 years to Margaret (nee Johnston). Loving step-father of Billy Earle, and Heather Cantwell. Sadly missed by his many grandchildren and great grandchildren. Son of the late Matthew Sayliss and Elizabeth Rochford. George was a long time Fire Fighter in Toronto. In his later years, he was known as "The Music Man" at Activity Haven Seniors Centre in Peterborough. George was an avid sporstsman and a member of Peterborough and District Sports Hall of Fame. He played hockey for Team Canada in the 1950's and was involved in the first hockey game between Russia and Team Canada. In keeping with George's wishes, cremation has taken place with burial in Highland Park Cemetery. Online condolences may be expressed at www.highlandparkfuneralcentre.com


Published in The Peterborough Examiner on Sep. 28, 2020.
Highland Park Funeral Centre and Cemetery
