Passed away peacefully at the P.R.H.C. on Sunday, September 27, 2020. George Lord of Lakefield in his 92nd year. George was an active member of Lakefield United Church and worked as a tire specialist at Coyle's Garage in Lakefield for over 50 years. Loving husband of the late Marie Lord (2020), nee Hooton. Missed by his sisters Lois Colmer of Peterborough, Donna Ayotte (Gord) of Winnipeg and sister-in-law Shirley Lord of Kingston. Also missed by several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. Predeceased by his parents Walter and Jean and his brother Morris Lord. Visitation will be held at THE HENDREN FUNERAL HOMES, LAKEFIELD CHAPEL, 66 Queen Street, Lakefield on Monday October 5, 2020 from 6:00 - 8:00 p.m. Due to COVID restrictions, visitation is limited to a specific number of visitors at a time. ONLY THOSE WITH AN APPOINTMENT WILL BE ALLOWED IN. TO SECURE A DESIGNATED TIME TO PAY YOUR RESPECTS, PLEASE BOOK ONLINE at www.hendrenfuneralhome.com
. All visitors must remain in their cars in our parking lot and only come to the front door of the funeral home at their designated time. Everyone must wear a mask. A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, October 6, 2020 at 10:30 a.m., and you are invited to watch the funeral service by visiting www.hendrenfuneralhome.com
. Memorial donations may be made to C.N.I.B. or the Heart & Stroke Foundation as expressions of sympathy and may be made by contacting the funeral home at www.hendrenfuneralhome.com
or by calling 705-652-3355.