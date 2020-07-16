1/1
George John William PAYTON
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share George's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
George passed away peacefully, surrounded by family at the P.R.H.C. on Monday July 13, 2020. George was a dedicated member of the Lakefield Lions Club and an Elder at St. Andrew's Presbyterian Church, Lakefield. George will be remembered by many throughout the automobile industry as an excellent mechanic that worked with both cars and trucks. He took on various roles in the industry over his long career. He is loved and missed by his wife Barb Payton (nee Baptie). Cherished dad of Holly Duncan (Vince) and Kim Payton and devoted step-father to Luke and Nick Siracusa. Loving Papa of Madeleine and Alex Duncan, Mya Henry. Survived by his sister Betty Van Buuren. Also survived by several brothers and sisters-in-law. Predeceased by his parents Thomas and Marjorie, his first wife Deborah (2003), brother David and brother-in-law Bob. Visitation will be held at THE HENDREN FUNERAL HOMES, LAKEFIELD CHAPEL, 66 Queen Street, Lakefield on Saturday, July 18, 2020 from 7:00 - 9:00 P.M. and on Sunday, July 19, 2020 from 12:00 - 4:00 P.M. Due to COVID restrictions, visitation is limited to a specific number of visitors at a time. ONLY THOSE WITH AN APPOINTMENT WILL BE ALLOWED IN. TO SECURE A DESIGNATED TIME TO PAY YOUR RESPECTS, PLEASE BOOK ONLINE at www.hendrenfuneralhome.com. All visitors must remain in their cars in our parking lot and only come to the front door of the funeral home at their designated time. Everyone must wear a mask. A funeral service will be held on Monday, July 20, 2020 at 11:00 A.M., and you are invited to watch the funeral service by visiting www.hendrenfuneralhome.com. Memorial donations may be made to St. Andrew's Presbyterian Church, Lakefield, Lakefield Lions Club or the Canadian Diabetes Association as expressions of sympathy and may be made by contacting the funeral home at www.hendrenfuneralhome.com or by calling 705-652-3355.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Peterborough Examiner on Jul. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hendren Funeral Homes - Lakefield Chapel
66 Queen St.
Lakefield, ON K0L 2H0
(705) 652-3355
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Hendren Funeral Homes - Lakefield Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved