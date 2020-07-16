George passed away peacefully, surrounded by family at the P.R.H.C. on Monday July 13, 2020. George was a dedicated member of the Lakefield Lions Club and an Elder at St. Andrew's Presbyterian Church, Lakefield. George will be remembered by many throughout the automobile industry as an excellent mechanic that worked with both cars and trucks. He took on various roles in the industry over his long career. He is loved and missed by his wife Barb Payton (nee Baptie). Cherished dad of Holly Duncan (Vince) and Kim Payton and devoted step-father to Luke and Nick Siracusa. Loving Papa of Madeleine and Alex Duncan, Mya Henry. Survived by his sister Betty Van Buuren. Also survived by several brothers and sisters-in-law. Predeceased by his parents Thomas and Marjorie, his first wife Deborah (2003), brother David and brother-in-law Bob. Visitation will be held at THE HENDREN FUNERAL HOMES, LAKEFIELD CHAPEL, 66 Queen Street, Lakefield on Saturday, July 18, 2020 from 7:00 - 9:00 P.M. and on Sunday, July 19, 2020 from 12:00 - 4:00 P.M. Due to COVID restrictions, visitation is limited to a specific number of visitors at a time. ONLY THOSE WITH AN APPOINTMENT WILL BE ALLOWED IN. TO SECURE A DESIGNATED TIME TO PAY YOUR RESPECTS, PLEASE BOOK ONLINE at www.hendrenfuneralhome.com
. All visitors must remain in their cars in our parking lot and only come to the front door of the funeral home at their designated time. Everyone must wear a mask. A funeral service will be held on Monday, July 20, 2020 at 11:00 A.M., and you are invited to watch the funeral service by visiting www.hendrenfuneralhome.com
. Memorial donations may be made to St. Andrew's Presbyterian Church, Lakefield, Lakefield Lions Club or the Canadian Diabetes Association as expressions of sympathy and may be made by contacting the funeral home at www.hendrenfuneralhome.com
or by calling 705-652-3355.