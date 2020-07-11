Born May 15, 1939, George entered into the presence of the Lord peacefully at PRHC on July 10, 2020 at the age of 81. George was the beloved husband of the late Carol for over 57 years and a loving and devoted dad to Andrea (Tom), Paul (Kim) and Aaron (Meghan). "Pa" truly loved and was loud and proud of his grandchildren Hannah, Claire, Maeve, Jack and Nora, and has now been reunited in heaven with grandson Joel. Predeceased by his parents Harry and Reta Elliott, George leaves behind his sister Joan Martin (George), sister in laws Eleanor (late husband Graham "Hap" Frost) and Nancy (husband Lockman Robertson) and many nieces and nephews. Peterborough born and raised, George was a loyal and fierce supporter of his beloved community and took humble pleasure in recognitions such as the Pathway of Fame and Peterborough Citizen of the Year, and his association with organizations such as the local Sports Hall of Fame. As a self-taught artist, George developed his remarkable skills over many years and benefited the community with a philanthropic heart that will allow us to enjoy his artwork for many generations to come. But George would also be the first to tell you that all those things paled in comparison to his relationship with Jesus Christ, one that grew out of a decision of faith as a young child and which laid the foundation for a life of generosity, service and love for his family, friends and neighbours. If you were the recipient of anything from George - be it a handshake, a dozen donuts or a piece of artwork as a donation - all of those came out of his commitment to approach life in this simple manner: Jesus first, others second, and then himself. This JOY will be remembered for many years after we have said our goodbyes. Our family wishes to thank the many friends, nurses, PSWs and doctors at Fair Haven who so kindly cared for Dad, with a special thank you to Nurse Erin Cain, otherwise known as his "favourite". In lieu of flowers, donations to Kawartha Youth for Christ in George's memory would be sincerely welcomed by the family. Considering current restrictions due to COVID-19, the family will announce plans for a celebration of life later in the year. Online condolences may be expressed at www.highlandparkfuneralcentre.com