George William Thomas McCAIN
Peacefully at the Springdale Country Manor on Thursday, November 12, 2020 at the age of 91. Beloved husband to the late Alma for 68 years. Loving father of Dian Foster (Gary), Donna Higgins (late Greg) and father-in-law of Kathy and Darlene. Predeceased by his sons Russell and Dwight. Cherished grandfather of Rick (Jeannette), Jason (Jane), John (Sarah), Tina (Neil), Mahogany (Bernie), Rose (Brad), Andy (Ashley), Jeff, Julie (Jeff) and the late Dwight Jr. Sadly missed by many great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. Dear brother-in-law of Stan and Ross. Predeceased by his sister Peggy. Cremation has taken place. A Private Family Service will be held at Highland Park Funeral Centre with interment to follow. Covid 19 restrictions and protocols will be in place. In memory of George, donations may be made to the Five Counties Children's Centre or the Heart and Stroke Foundation. Online Book of Condolence may be signed at www.highlandparkfuneralcentre.com

Published in The Peterborough Examiner on Nov. 14, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Highland Park Funeral Centre and Cemetery
2510 Bensfort Rd.
Peterborough, ON K9J 1C5
(705) 745-6984
