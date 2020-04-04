|
The family wishes to announce the peaceful passing of Georgina Mary Corbett, in her 100th year, on Tuesday, March 31, 2020 at the Riverview Manor, Peterborough. Beloved wife of 71 years to Albert Corbett (predeceased 2017). Survived by children David(Brian), Raymond(Rachel) and Janice(Chris); grandchildren Renee(Travis), Steve(Melissa), Scott and Casey; great-grandmother to Ashton and Isla Floyd and Lucy and James Corbett. Predeceased by her parents Robert and Georgina Stocks and brother Sydney. Survived by many nieces and nephews. Georgina was born in Niagara Falls. She and Albert spent their retirement years in Peterborough. They were able to spend many years travelling. They were devoted parishioners of All Saints Anglican Church in Peterborough. She spent many years as a volunteer at a local hospital. She will be remembered as a very kind and generous person and the most loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. The family would like to thank the staff at the Peterborough Retirement Residence and the staff of Riverview Manor where Georgina was so well cared for after Albert's passing. The family is also very appreciative of Dr. Doug Turner and the many health care workers (so many to mention by name) who helped Georgina in her final years. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Comstock-Kaye Life Celebration Centre in Peterborough. There will be no visitation or funeral. Interment will take place at the family plot, Rosemount Memorial Gardens.
Published in The Peterborough Examiner on Apr. 4, 2020