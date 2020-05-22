Gerald "Gerry" KIMBALL
Peacefully with family by his side at Peterborough Hospice on Tuesday, May 19th, 2020 at the age of 81. Cherished husband of Donna Kimball (nee Robbins). Loving father of Marty (Nancy). Dear grandfather of Jennifer (Brad) and Julie (Dean). Proud great grandfather of Chloe, Madeline and Reid. Brother of Jack. Gerry was greatly loved and will be missed by all his family and friends. Gerry was a member/president of the Peterborough Curling Club for over 50 years. He was an avid golfer and always enjoyed a good game of golf with his buddies at Harron Landing. He was an employee at Swish Maintenance in his younger years and then moved to work as a Planner at General Electric where he worked for 40 years and then retired. A special thank you goes out to the staff at Peterborough Hospice for all of their loving care and support throughout Gerry's short stay. Also a thank you goes out to the wonderful staff at the Peterborough Regional Health Centre for their care and support. Condolences may be left at www.nisbettfuneralhome.com.


Published in The Peterborough Examiner on May 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
