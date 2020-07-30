At Peterborough Regional Health Centre on July 28, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Robert John Findlay. Dear mother of Gregory (Linda) and Dean (Julie). Grandmother of Mitchel, Bailay and Jamie. Twin sister of Marg Lefebvre (Guy-deceased). Predeceased by her parents Hosanna and Geraldine Vinette. A private graveside service will be held at Highland Park Cemetery on Saturday, August 8, 2020. In memory of Gerry, donations to the Peterborough Regional Health Centre Foundation would be greatly appreciated. Thanks to the staff of the Peterborough Regional Health Centre I.C.U. and the Palliative Care unit for the wonderful care given to Gerry. Arrangements entrusted to the Comstock-Kaye Life Centre, 356 Rubidge Street. Online condolences may be made at www.comstockkaye.com