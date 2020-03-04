|
Passed away peacefully at Extendicare Peterborough, on Friday, February 28, 2020. Gerard of Buckhorn, ON, formerly of Pickering and born in Lange Ruige Weide, Holland was 86 years of age. Beloved husband of Joyce (nee Van Namen) for 60 years. Loving father of Caroline de Jong (Ian), John Vos (Amy), Anita Nelson (Earl) and Celeste Vos Park (Dave). Cherished Opa of Jennifer (James Green), Craig, Lauren, Jonah, Ava, Kyle, Alicia, Ethan and Gwendolyn. Great grandfather of Weston. Dear brother of Gerrit Vos (Ant), the late Henk Vos (Riet), Pete Vos (Yfke), Gerrie Bogaard (the late Cees), Hennie Schonewille (Jan), Jannus Vos (Ria), Jan Vos (Gerda), Jim Vos (the late Nesia). Predeceased by his sisters Annie Kroon, Hilly VanKloosduin, Grada DeBoer, and brother Henk Vos. Jerry will be remembered by many other relatives and his Island Drive friends. A retired landscaper who owned and operated Jerry's Landscaping, a business that is still going strong as John Vos Landscaping. Jerry was generous with his time and skills, helping friends and neighbors with any landscaping and firewood projects once he retired. He enjoyed gardening, fishing and reading. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at Wesley United Church, 2066 16th Line, Lakefield, ON KOL 2H0 on Saturday, March 7th from 12-1 p.m. with a lunch reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, donations in Gerard's memory may be made to Wesley United Church "Raise the Roof" fund on the day of the service or by mail. A special thank you to the staff of PRHC and Extendicare Peterborough for their kindness and care.
Published in The Peterborough Examiner on Mar. 4, 2020