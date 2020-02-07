|
The family of Gerry Coughlin wish to express our sincere gratitude to our family and friends during this difficult time. Thank you for all the prayers, mass cards, charitable donations, sympathy cards, flower arrangements, visits and kind words given to us. Thanks to Shirley Hartwick (sister) and Dan Foster for the lovely music. Thank you to father Leo Coughlin (brother) for the lovely service at Our Lady of Assumption Church and to monseigneur Michael Heffernan, father Bill Maloney, father Seabrooke, and father Leahy for their participation. Thanks to the pall bearers, the readers and the gift bearers. Thanks to the CWL Ladies of Our Lady of Assumption Church for the lovely lunch. Also a big thank you to the nurses and care givers at Royal Gardens and at PRHC. A special thank you to Peter Duffus and his staff for all their help and compassion as we said goodbye to our husband, father, grandpa, great-grandpa, and brother. Sincerely Anne, Wayne (Sarah), Steve, Patty, Tracey (Dan) and families.
Published in The Peterborough Examiner on Feb. 7, 2020